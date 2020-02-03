Broadway hit will show at Everett Theatre this month.

Everett Theatre will put on the Broadway musical “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” Feb. 7-9 and 14-16.

A quirky group of adolescents compete in a spelling championship run by three equally quirky adults at geographically ambiguous Putnam Valley Middle School.

While candidly disclosing stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of potentially made-up words, hoping never to hear the “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

The two-act musical comedy — rated PG-13 — uses audience participation.

“The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee” won two Tony Awards for its 2005 Broadway debut, including Best Book.

Showtimes can be found at www.everetttheatre.com/theatre/putnam.