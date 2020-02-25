Melody Fritz will stage her play "Distant Shores" March 12.

Melody Fritz is one of five finalists for the 2019-20 Delaware Young Playwrights Festival.

As part of Delaware Theatre Company’s public showcase, the Appoquinimink High School junior will stage her play “Distant Shores” March 12.

Fritz said she was excited when she found out she’s a finalist and is happy to represent her school.

“I was at rehearsal, and I started jumping around the stage,” Fritz said. “They really give you a lot with the workshops and everything.”

Fritz has participated in workshops with the theater company’s professionals to refine her play and prepare for the performance, which she is directing.

“We saw them go up and stage [the play] at the last workshop,” Fritz said. “It helps you make edits because sometimes things sounds funny coming out of people mouths or you find out, ‘Hey that line works.’”

Her 10-to-15-minute play is about two high school friends drifting apart during their senior year as they get ready to leave for college.

“It’s about friendship and growing up and growing apart from people,” she said.

At a workshop in September for teachers and students in grades 8 through 12 the company asked each student to write a play in which “a character seeks, finds or identifies his or her version of treasure as a result of life circumstances.”

Fifty-five submissions came from nine schools in the first round. The authors received personal feedback about their play from a Delaware Theatre Company teacher.

The students revised and resubmitted their works for a competition round. From these, the five top plays were selected for additional development under the guidance of Delaware Theatre Company’s team of theater artists and educators.

Asjah Brown from MOT Charter High School was one of six playwrights given an honorable mention for her play “The Vinyl.”

The showcase performances begin at 7:30 p.m. March 12 on the Delaware Theatre Company stage at 200 Water St., Wilmington.