Beth Ann Scullin-Oliphant published a children's book inspired by her son.

Beth Ann Scullin-Oliphant of Townsend published her first children’s book, “Briton’s Beach Adventures: Dolphins Surprise,” on Amazon March 3.

The story follows a young boy named Briton and his first encounter with dolphins. Her oldest son, named Briton, and his adventures at the seashore inspired the book, according to a press release.

“It has always been a goal of mine to be a published author,” Scullin-Oliphant said in the release. “To say I have accomplished this because of my oldest son makes it that much more rewarding and special.”

The series will further explore Briton’s experiences and the creatures he discovers. The book is for children from birth to beginner readers.

“Briton’s Beach Adventures: Dolphins Surprise” is for sale on Amazon. Scullin-Oliphant can be contacted on Facebook and Instagram, @britonsbeachadventures, for books, signings and readings.