Discovery Channel visits Ft. Delaware, Hagley

Discovery Channel’s “Road Trip Masters” visited Historic Odessa in early July last year and the show will feature what they learned about the small town in its May 2 episode.

Each show takes viewers on a drive in their gold 1968 Cadillac Coupe de Ville convertible through a small town, stopping to experience the cuisine, history and entertainment each has to offer.

Debbie Buckson, Historic Odessa Foundation executive director, gave a tour for co-hosts and producers Nick Kessler and Brian Fulmer. She showed them the houses. At Cantwell’s Tavern they met with chef Zane Dippold, who gave them a cooking demonstration of regional fare.

Kessler described the town as a smaller version of Williamsburg, with nearly all period furnishings from the Corbit family in the Corbit-Sharp House.

“You often go to all these places where the building structure is original, but not where the furniture is still intact,” he said. “To step back in time and be in a room like they were in a room several hundred years ago, it’s incredible.”

Kessler said one of his favorite things was the population of less than 500 people.

“That is classic small town America there,” he said.

Buckson said the hosts did a lot of research before their visit, so they had great questions.

“We had such a blast with them,” she said. “They are a great crew and lots of fun and very knowledgeable.”

She said the segment will be informative to those outside of southern New Castle County, and to people in the Middletown-Odessa-Townsend region.

“I think it will be interesting for our MOT community to see because we have a lot of new people, and I think it helps introduce new families and newcomers to what’s in their own back yard,” Buckson said.

During their three-day trip, Kessler and Fulmer stayed at Miller-Dunham House Bed & Breakfast in Odessa and toured Battle Axe in Newark, the Hagley Museum in Wilmington and Fort Delaware in Delaware City.

The half-hour episode will air May 2 at 7 a.m. on the Discovery Channel.