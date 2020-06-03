The craft brew sampling fundraiser will likely not happen in the same format as previous years

Odessa’s Brewfest won’t look the same in 2020.

Debbie Buckson, executive director of the Historic Odessa Foundation, said the craft brew sampling fundraiser will likely not happen in the same format as previous years.

“We are hoping it will be returning in 2021, but we will have some type of Brewfest that might be a VIP event,” she said.

Brewfest has sold VIP tickets — which allows early entry — that have been limited to 300 people, Buckson said. VIP tickets cost $70 and general admission are $55.

“We are hoping we might be able to do some kind of limited program for that audience, but that will greatly depend on the state and whatever guidelines are out there for those types of events,” she said.

As of June 1, Gov. John Carney said outdoor events can have up to 250 people.

Odessa’s seventh Brewfest is scheduled for Sept. 12 and is typically held on the grounds of the 250-year-old Wilson-Warner House at 202 Main St., Odessa.