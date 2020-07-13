Fundraiser will return in 2021

Historic Odessa Foundation’s 2020 Brewfest has been canceled.

The fundraiser is a major source of funding for the foundation, but executive director Debbie Buckson said the health and safety of attendees, staff and community is the priority.

“Given the recent spike in coronavirus cases, the uncertainty as to where we will be in September as the pandemic evolves over the summer, and what state and federal guidelines will be in place then, [Historic Odessa Foundation and Cantwell’s Tavern] unanimously decided to cancel this year, but will be back next year bigger and better than ever,” Buckson said.

The Seventh Brewfest is scheduled for Sept. 11, 2021.

Brewfest draws more than 2,000 people from across the region. The day includes the local, regional and national craft brews, live music and food provided by Cantwell’s Tavern and the Roaming Raven Food Truck.