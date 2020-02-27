Parade will be Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m., with lineup at 1 p.m.

The Smyrna-Clayton St. Patrick’s Parade will be Sunday, March 15 at 2 p.m., starting from St. Polycarp Church and Smyrna Elementary at South Street and Ransom Lane. Lineup starts at 1 p.m.

The parade is organized by the Smyrna-Clayton July 4th Foundation.

The route travels from Ransom Lane and South Street, turns left on High Street, right on West Commerce Street and left on North Main Street, ending at North Smyrna Elementary.

Prizes will be awarded for best St. Patrick’s theme at Eat and Sweets at Main and Commerce streets after the parade. Plaques are sponsored by Sheridan’s Irish Pub and Clayton Fire Company Past Fire Chiefs.

To register, call Stacey Hutson at 302-670-0064 or email hutsonstacey0@gmail.com by March 1.