Ewells-St. Paul United Methodist Church in Clayton is hosting a St. Patrick's Dinner Friday, March 15 from 4-7p.m.

The event will be held downstairs in Fellowship Hall at the church, 401 West St., off of Clayton Avenue, one block north of Main Street (Route 6).

The menu features corned beef, ham, cabbage, potatoes, applesauce, assorted desserts, coffee and tea.

Cost is $14 for adults and takeouts, and $5 for children ages 12 and under.

For tickets, call Bob Nagyiski (302) 653-6991 or (302) 382-3398.