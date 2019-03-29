The foundation's 6th annual celebration fundraiser was held at i.g. Burton Smyrna Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Smyrna, supporting people with Down Syndrome and disabilities and their families. See more photos and a video of the dance party with this story.

On Saturday, March 23, i.g. Burton Smyrna Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram hosted the 321 Foundation's 6th annual celebration of World Down Syndrome Day, the foundation's biggest fundraiser of the year.

The 321 Foundation is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to empower all people with Down Syndrome and other disabilities through advocacy, education, and support

“We’re thankful for all of the support that we have received over the past several years,” said Melissa Renzi of the 321 Foundation. “We started back in 2014 with 9 families who have children with Down Syndrome. Since then, we have touched so many lives and grown more than we could have ever imagined. It’s incredible to see the smiles of people when they know someone else cares. This event is very special.”

The celebration featured food and refreshments, face painting, dancing, appearances by Spider-Man, Elsa and Rapunzel, an awards ceremony and a silent auction.

“This is the first time that i.g. Burton has been a part of their event”, said Vince Mitchell, General Manager of i.g. Burton Smyrna. “I was a amazed at how many people the 321 Foundation touches. They have an important mission and I would encourage everyone to go to their website, 321foundaton.com to learn more about them. The foundation does a lot, and they need volunteers to help them continue what they do. I’m proud that i.g. Burton could be a part of their fundraiser and look forward to hosting them again. They help a lot of people.”

AWARDS CEREMONY

The 321 Foundation presented the following awards at the celebration:

Nurse of the Year - Margie Busch,

Teachers of the Year - Jen Schimpf and Marjie Graham,

Advocates of the Year - Katie Deisem and Julia Denston,

Paraprofessional of the Year - Jen Cutler,

Self Advocate of the Year - Tara Bustard,

Signature Sponsor - i.g. Burton Smyrna.

The 321 Foundation seeks to provide the entire community with information and education to broaden awareness and foster positive attitudes regarding people with Down Syndrome and others with different abilities. To volunteer or receive more information, send an email to: info@321foundation.com.

i.g. Burton Smyrna Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is part of i.g.. Burton & Co., Inc. one of the oldest auto dealers in the United States, founded in 1908. Charlie Burton is the 5th generation family owner. The dealership is located at 19 S. Dupont Boulevard in Smyrna and online at igburtonsmyrnacdjr.com.