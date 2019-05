Address in memory of firefighter, soldier

Sen. Tom Carper spoke yesterday remembering Staff Sgt. Christopher A. Slutman.



“It is with a heavy heart that I – along with the entire First State and the country – offer our sincerest condolences to his wife Shannon and his three girls. Their dad is an American hero. I, along with our Governor, John Carney, and Delaware’s congressional delegation, promise you that he won’t soon be forgotten, and I know that his legacy lives on in you."