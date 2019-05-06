Emergency physicians object, calling it "unethical and dangerous."

A final rule issued by the Department of Health and Human Services expands “conscience protections” for providers who refuse to administer certain types of care based on religious belief or moral conviction.

This rule is worrisome and dangerous for patients, according to Dr. Vidor Friedman, president of the American College of Emergency Physicians, and Dr. Omar Maniya, president of the Emergency Medicine Residents’ Association.

ACEP and EMRA released a joint statement:

“Emergency physicians will care for any patient that needs emergency medical treatment. Denying emergency care or delaying emergency services based on race, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, ethnic background, social status, type of illness, or ability to pay, is unethical and dangerous.

“Refusing to care for patients who require emergency medical attention could violate federal law and stands in stark contrast to the sworn oath and fundamental principle of emergency care: we must treat or stabilize anyone who visits the emergency department, anytime.

“ACEP and EMRA are concerned that these types of exemptions may run afoul of the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act, fail to recognize the unique and vital nature of emergency medicine, and open the door to discrimination by institutions or individuals that are expected to prioritize patient care and safety ahead of personal beliefs.”

ACEP is the national medical specialty society representing emergency medicine. It is committed to advancing emergency care through continuing education, research and public education.

EMRA is the voice of emergency medicine physicians-in-training and the future of our specialty. EMRA is the largest and oldest independent resident organization in the world.