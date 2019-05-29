Abby Mace and Saleem Wormley were announced as the Athletes of the Year, while the MVPs in each sport were recognized Tuesday at Smyrna High.

The Smyrna High School Athletic Department honored all athletes and announced the MVP in each sport and the male and female Athlete of the Year Tuesday night at the Athletic Awards Ceremony in the high school auditorium.

Each athlete was invited to the stage individually while a list of his or her sports and achievements was read and shown on a screen.

The Smyrna Athletic Boosters presented two scholarships to Sara Miller and Abby Mace, and the Kenneth C. Gray Memorial Scholarship to Abby Mace.

The most valuable player (MVP) in each sport was honored with a plaque.

For the first time in school history, a most valuable player was recognized for unified sports, and that MVP was Brandon Clark.

Here are the the MVPs in each sport:

Boys cross country - Aaron Lewis,

Girls cross country - Sarah Larose,

Field hockey - Madeline Wilber,

Football - Darryl Williams,

Boys soccer - Dylan Chi,

Volleyball - Morgan Holman,

Fall cheerleading - Bari Phillips,

Winter cheerleading - Talia Nunn-Millet,

Unified sports - Brandon Clark,

Boys basketball - Nahshon Sylvester,

Girls basketball - Jayla Smith,

Indoor girls track - Sarah Larose,

Indoor boys track - Raymond Nyameke,

Wrestling - Gabe Giampietro,

Baseball - Connor Strauss,

Golf - Spencer Frawley,

Boys lacrosse - Matt Miller,

Girls lacrosse - Julie Snow,

Girls soccer - Sofia Lerro,

Softball - Abby Mace,

Boys tennis - Alex Savich,

Girls tennis - Leila Sebastian,

Outdoor girls track - Shaneese La Mons,

Outdoor boys track - Braden Young.

ATHLETES OF THE YEAR AND COACH OF THE YEAR

Athletic Director Bill Schultz announced the recipients of the Male and Female Athlete of the Year awards:

Male Athlete of the Year - senior Saleem Wormley, First-Team All-State football player,

Female Athlete of the Year - senior Abby Mace, cross country runner and First-Team All-State softball player.

Finally, the Coach of the Year Award was presented to Nicki Shirey, head coach of the softball team which won the state title for the second year in a row.