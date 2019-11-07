Celebrating the 60th anniversary of the bazaar, the congregation in Smyrna has Christmas crafts and baked goods for sale along with lunch and dinner Friday and lunch Saturday featuring crab cakes, chicken salad, dumplings and homemade ice cream

Asbury United Methodist Church in Smyrna is hosting its 60th annual Holiday Bazaar Friday, Nov. 8 and Saturday, Nov. 9 in Fellowship Hall, 20 W. Mt. Vernon St., with additional parking in the lot on Delaware Street.

The bazaar will open both days at 9 a.m. On Friday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and dinner will be served from 4:30-7 p.m. On Saturday, lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The menu includes Manhattan clam chowder, vegetable beef soup, crab cakes, hot dogs, incredible dumplings, cakes, pies, and homemade ice cream.

The bazaar features a Christmas Shop, crafts, decorations, white elephant items, plants, cookies, candy and baked goods.

Proceeds will benefit on-going church projects and community missions in the northern Kent County area.