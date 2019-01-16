A multi-jurisdictional investigation into the illegal drug trafficking organization involving multiple subjects conducted by the Delaware State Police, Dover Police Department, Drug Enforcement Administration, Delaware Probation and Parole and other assisting agencies has concluded with the arrest or indictment of 20 individuals on more than 200 felony charges.

Operation “Old School” concluded Jan. 3 after a two-year investigation into this drug trafficking organization. The organization was responsible for a large scale distribution of cocaine and marijuana in and around Kent County. The investigation began in June 2016, when the Dover DEA Drug Task Force consisting of Drug Enforcement Administration, Dover Police Department and Delaware State Police identified a large-scale cocaine trafficking origination being operated in Kent and New Castle counties.

Through the investigation, detectives were able to establish that the illegal drug trafficking organization was headed by 44-year-old Ricardo L. Barnaby, of New Castle; 44-year-old Barry V. Haith, of Dover; and 39-year-old Lamont K. McCove, of Harrington. Also identified were several lower level members of the organization.

During the investigation, a total of 10 search warrants were executed. As a result of the investigation and execution of the search warrants, 3,061.95 grams of cocaine; 694.98 grams of marijuana; 3.3 grams of THC oil; 33.6 grams of crack cocaine; one 40-caliber handgun; three 9 mm handguns; one AR-15; $96,011 in suspected drug proceeds; assorted ammunition; a 2008 Dodge Ram pickup truck valued at $5,000; a 2018 moped valued at $2,000; and assorted drug paraphernalia were seized.

Ricardo L. Barnaby was charged with racketeering; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, six counts; aggravated possession, seven counts; possession firearm/ammunition by person prohibited, two counts; and possession of drug paraphernalia. Barnaby was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $205,000 cash-only bond.

Barry V. Haith was charged with racketeering; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 23 counts; aggravated possession, 11 counts; conspiracy in the second degree, 18 counts; criminal solicitation, five counts; possession of drug paraphernalia; reckless endangering conspiracy in the second degree, four counts; resisting arrest; tampering with evidence; disregarding police signal; and criminal mischief over $5,000. Haith was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $223,000 secured bond.

Lamont K. McCove was charged with racketeering; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, 18 counts; aggravated possession, 15 counts; conspiracy conspiracy in the second degree, 14 counts; criminal solicitation, four counts; possession drug paraphernalia, three counts; resisting arrest; tampering with evidence, two counts; and disregarding a police signal. McCove was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $301,000 cash-only bond.

In addition to the above three defendants, 17 other individuals were indicted and/or arrested as part of the drug distribution organization for a total of 244 felony and 34 misdemeanor charges. As of Jan. 3, all suspects have been located and arrested.