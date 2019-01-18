Recipient of Steven Turner Memorial Award

During the annual appreciation dinner of the Clayton Fire Company in December, the company recognized members who have gone above and beyond.

One of the awards that was presented is the Steven Turner Memorial Award, named for the active junior member of the Clayton Fire Company who died of cancer at the age of 17. The company now presents an award in his memory to an outstanding younger member.

The 2018 Steven Turner Memorial Award winner was James Demczak, the son of Clayton Fire Company Board of Director Denys Demczak and member Skip Demczak. His father is a past chief of the Townsend Fire Company, and his grandfather, Charles Price, is a past chief and president of the Volunteer Hose Company of Middletown.

James, a student at Smyrna High School, accumulated 472 points in the Clayton Fire Company in 2018 by attending 251 alarms, 16 training sessions, 32 uniformed functions and 46 miscellaneous functions.

The award was presented by Deputy Fire Chief Alex Carrow who said, “With members like James, the Clayton Fire Company is in good hands for the future.”