Bethel AME Church in Smyrna is offering a free spaghetti dinner, open to the community, on Sunday, Jan. 20 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

The church is located at 229 E. Commerce St., just east of U.S. Route 13 and Wendy's restaurant.

All are welcome.

The dinner is part of the church's community outreach program.