Nancy Shevock was nominated by Gov. John C. Carney and confirmed by the Senate on Jan. 16 as the newest member of the Delaware Technical Community College board of trustees.

Shevock is serving as chairman of the board of directors for Del-One Federal Credit Union and as a trustee on the State Board of Pension Trustees. She served as a special trustee for Delaware Tech’s Educational Foundation since 2011, serving on the foundation’s Investment Committee since 2013 until this appointment to the board of trustees. She has been a member of Delaware Tech’s Terry Campus Development Council since 2010. Additionally, she is a member of the Dover City Ethics Commission and has previously served as chairman for Delaware’s Environmental Appeals Board and as a member of the Preliminary Review Committee and Board of Professional Responsibility for the Supreme Court of Delaware.

Prior to her retirement from the state of Delaware, she served as executive director of the Delaware Transit Corporation and as chief financial officer for the Capital School District.

She has a Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from Wilmington University.

Shevock is replacing William Bush, who served for more than eight years on the board and resigned in fall 2018 when he was elected to serve in the Delaware House of Representatives.

Carney also re-appointed Robert Hagerty, who has served since 2015, to Delaware Tech’s board of trustees for another three-year term. He was confirmed by the Senate as well.