Smyrna's fire company installs 2019 leaders for the board of directors, administrative offices, the fire line, engineers and fire police

Citizens’ Hose Company No. 1, Inc., of Smyrna installed officers for 2019 at the fire company's meeting Jan. 7 at the firehouse.

The administrative officers are President Gerald Manley Jr., Vice President S. Grant Nash, Treasurer Jonathan Rutledge, Secretary/Fire Recorder Kenneth Steele, Trustee Michael P. O’Malley and Chaplain Keith Noel.

Fire line officers for 2019 are Chief Dean Johnson, 1st Assistant Chief Tyler Thompson, 2nd Assistant Chief Robert Daniels, Capt. Eugene Thompson, Capt. Jonathan Rutledge, Lt. James N. Morgan, Lt. Gary Shane and Lt. Joshua Hall.

The members of the Board of Directors are Gerald Manley Jr., S. Grant Nash, Dean Johnson, Jonathan Rutledge, Kenneth Steele, Bruce C. Ennis, Isaac J. Hankins, S. Christopher Hudson, Isaac J. Willis, Alan F. Robinson Jr., Gerald J. Mood and Gary Shane.

The engineers for 2019 are Chief Engineer Kenneth Spencer, Wayne Ford, Curt Gruber, Ken Morris and Donald Alexander.

Fire police are Robert Lightcap, Keith Mapps, James Masten, Elliott Glover and Bill Carrow.

See photos of all the officers, board, engineers and fire police with this story by clicking on the arrow on the right of the first photo.