The Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition Inc. received $10,000 from Perdue, through the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, during a check presentation ceremony on Jan. 17 at Perdue’s processing plant in Milford.

The grant will go toward funding the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition to help provide breast health education, routine health screenings and appropriate follow-up services to Perdue employees, their families and the communities surrounding Perdue Farms facilities in Georgetown and Milford.

Perdue has partnered with the Delaware Breast Cancer Coalition since 2016 and throughout the years together have helped to provide health and wellness programs to benefit Perdue associates, their families, and the local community.

For more, visit perduefarms.com and debreastcancer.org.