The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs will sponsor 13 special events during February 2019.

Ten of these events will be presented in commemoration of African-American History Month, an annual observance celebrating the contributions that the black community has made to the culture and history of the U.S. Programs are free.

The Johnson Victrola Museum and The Old State House will remain open on Presidents Day, Feb. 18; John Dickinson Plantation, New Castle Court House Museum and Zwaanendael Museum will be closed.

The five Delaware museums will be open on Feb. 22, Washington’s birthday.

— “African-American Music and the Victor Talking Machine Company”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2, Johnson Victrola Museum, 375 S. New St., Dover. African-American History Month guided tours explore the musical careers of black artists who worked for the Victor Talking Machine Company from 1901 to 1929, accompanied by 78-rpm recordings played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. For more, 739-3262.

— “The African-American Experience in Delaware”: 1 p.m. Feb. 2, The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover. Historic-site interpreter Dennis Fisher explores Delaware’s African-American culture, history and legacy from the 18th to the 20th century. First Saturday in the First State program. For more, 744-5054.

— Concert by Steffi & Tim: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, The Old State House. Mix of original compositions, jazz and world music. Presented in partnership with the Delaware Friends of Folk and the First State Heritage Park. For more, 744-5054.

— “Old State House Stories of Courage and Freedom”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 9, The Old State House. African-American History Month interpretive tours focus on three compelling stories of courageous Delawareans whose fight for freedom and equality began at the Old State House. For more, 744-5054.

— “The Evolution of Black Recorded Music: Behind the Music Part I”: 1 p.m. Feb. 9. Johnson Victrola Museum. Opening segment of an African-American History Month program by museum interpreters Chris Hall and Gavin Malone that explores companies from the early days of the record industry including Black Swan, Columbia, Gennett, Paramount and Victor that took chances on recording black artists, accompanied by early 78-rpm recordings of Ethel Waters, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie and Billie Holiday played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. For more, 739-3262.

— “Revolutionary Drinks on the Delaware”: 2 p.m., Zwaanendael Museum, 102 Kings Highway, Lewes. Lecture by Marcos Salaverria, director of education for the Lewes Historical Society, who will explore the consumption of chocolate, tea and coffee in Delaware during the 18th century. Part of “Across the Ages to the Edge of the Sea,” a lecture series exploring the history of the Lewes area from the 17th to 20th centuries. Free. Must register by Feb. 8 to 645-1148.

— “Community and Identity at First African Baptist Church Cemeteries”: 11 a.m. Feb. 16, The Old State House. African-American History Month lecture by John P. McCarthy, cultural preservation specialist for Delaware State Parks, explores burial practices as expressions of the integration of African beliefs and practices in the spiritual life of Philadelphia African-Americans. For more, 744-5054.

— “The Evolution of Black Recorded Music: Behind the Music Part II”: 1 p.m. Feb. 16, Johnson Victrola Museum. Final segment of an African-American History Month program by museum interpreters Chris Hall and Gavin Malone that explores companies from the early days of the record industry including Black Swan, Columbia, Gennett, Paramount and Victor that took chances on recording African-American artists, accompanied by early 78-rpm recordings of Ethel Waters, Louis Armstrong, Count Basie and Billie Holiday played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. For more, 739-3262.

— “Civility Ascendant: Celebrating George Washington’s Rules for Civil Behavior and Their Legacy for American Politics”: 2 p.m. Feb. 17, The Old State House. Presentation by Sam Hoff of Delaware State University on the 110 rules of behavior that George Washington used as a pattern for his life. Free, reservations encouraged to 744-5054.

— “African-American Music and the Victor Talking Machine Company”: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23, Johnson Victrola Museum. African-American History Month guided tours explore the musical careers of some of the most famous black artists who worked for the Victor Talking Machine Company from 1901 to 1929, accompanied by 78-rpm recordings played on authentic Victor Talking Machines. For more, 739-3262.

— “The Not So Great War: African-Americans and World War I”: 1 p.m. Feb. 23, The Old State House. In the 50 years after the end of slavery not much had changed for black Americans, but with their service in World War I, black soldiers saw that things could be different. In this African-American History Month program, historic-site interpreter Gavin Malone will look at how black Americans were treated both at home and abroad during the war and how, despite great expectations, little improvement happened in the following decades. For more, 744-5054.

— “The Path to Freedom: A History of the Underground Railroad in Delaware”: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 23, New Castle Court House Museum, 211 Delaware St., New Castle. Opening of a new display that explores Delaware’s role in the clandestine network that transported American slaves to freedom, the black experience in Delaware after the Civil War, and African-American trailblazers from Delaware who helped break racial and gender barriers. Activities include “Delaware Black History: Past and Present,” a lecture at 11 a.m. by James Newton, professor emeritus of Black American Studies at the University of Delaware; a 1 p.m. re-enactment of the 1848 trial of Thomas Garrett who was found guilty in aiding in the escape of the enslaved Hawkins family; and “Songs of a Faithful People” performed by Valerie Boyer at 2 p.m. For more, 323-4453.

— “Whispers of Angels: A Story of the Underground Railroad”: 2 p.m. Feb. 24, New Castle Court House Museum. Screening of the award-winning film that examines the firsthand efforts of Thomas Garrett, William Still and Harriet Tubman in helping to free American slaves. Starring Ed Asner and Blair Underwood, and filmed in New Castle and other Delaware sites. Presented in conjunction with the display “The Path to Freedom: A History of the Underground Railroad in Delaware.” For more, 323-4453.

For more, visit history.delaware.gov.