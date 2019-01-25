Fuzzy green mascot joined by other Phillies players and officials on preseason tour

Everyone’s favorite mascot, the Phillie Phanatic, brought his antics to the A.I. DuPont/Nemours Children’s Hospital in Wilmington this week, as part of the team’s preseason promotional tour.

The furry green maniac was joined by a host of other Phillies associates, including manager Gabe Kapler, first baseman Rhys Hoskins, who hit a whopping 34 home runs last season, and All-Star and Sy Young Award finalist, pitcher Aaron Nola.

Guests got to meet with the players and the Phanatic, play games, draw and color, and enjoy pictures in the photo booth. Lunch was provided by Papa John’s Pizza.