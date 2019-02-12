Transform a plain cigar box into a piece of art at the Rehoboth Art League’s “Repurposing Cigar Boxes: Alcohol Ink Motif” workshop set for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 16 at the league’s Henlopen Acres campus, 12 Dodds Lane, Rehoboth Beach.

Using alcohol inks, students in this workshop will repurpose a cigar box into a trinket box. Alcohol inks are acid-free, fast-drying, highly pigmented and easy to use. No previous painting experience is necessary.

Cost is $50 per person, all materials included.

For registration and more, visit rehobothartleague.org or call 227-8408, ext. 112.