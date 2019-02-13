Car struck on Concord Road

Delaware State Police are investigating a shots fired complaint that occurred Tuesday in Seaford.

Around 5:30 p.m. on February 12, troopers were dispatched to the 9000 block of Concord Road for what was initially reported as a criminal mischief complaint. According to police, a woman advised that she was in her residence, along with another adult female and an infant, when she heard loud banging between 1:30 and 2 p.m. Later, it was discovered that a vehicle parked in her driveway had been shot at multiple times. No injuries were reported.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Detective McCabe, at (302) 752-3798 . Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.