In the Old State House, 2 p.m., February 17.

A program highlighting George Washington's 110 Rules of Civility will be held at 2 p.m. Feb. 17 at The Old State House, 25 The Green, Dover, to honor Presidents' Day and Washington's birthday.

Audience members will be handed a Rule of Civility upon entering.

It will begin with an Introduction by Historical and Cultural Affairs staff.

Then Samuel B. Hoff, George Washington Distinguished Professor of History and Political Science and Law Studies Program Director at Delaware State University, will provide an overview of the 110 Rules of Civility and Decent Behavior and discuss how they were practiced by subsequent American presidents together with their relevance to contemporary American politics.

After Hoff's presentation, audience members will have the opportunity to briefly reflect on the Rule of Civility they were given or any other which they find pertinent to their own lives.

The program will conclude with reflections on Washington by Tom Welch, with a reception and display of presidential memorabilia afterward.

The free program is sponsored by the Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, Delaware State Society of the Cincinnati and Delaware State University's Law Studies Program.

For more, call 744-5054.