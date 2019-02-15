Bombay Hook National Wildlife Refuge, 2591 Whitehall Neck Road, Smyrna, announced its March calendar of events.

Visitors can receive free admission for the Wildlife Drive from 30 minutes before sunrise to 30 minutes after sunset Feb. 18, in celebration of President’s Day. The 12-mile drive offers opportunities for families to view wildlife in natural settings and to walk five short walking trails.

— Your First Visit to Bombay Hook Tour: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 1. Attendees will learn about the refuge’s history, why it is here, how it is managed for wildlife, bird migration at the refuge and walk a trail to identify birds. To register: tina_watson@fws.gov.

— Volunteer Orientation: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 2. A meeting about volunteer opportunities will be held in the auditorium. The meeting will cover volunteer opportunities and upcoming activities, with the latter part of the session being a tour of the refuge. Individuals are needed to staff the Visitor Center on weekends and weekdays from March through June. Volunteers are also needed to provide environmental education programs for school groups, conduct refuge tours and provide trail and landscaping maintenance. Volunteers may be called upon for special wildlife projects throughout the year. Training is provided.

— Spring Fever Tour: 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 8. Join Tina Watson for a morning outside. Attendees can tour the refuge, walk a trail or two looking for signs of spring and identify birds along the way. Appropriate for families with children. To register: 653-9345, tina_watson@fws.gov.

— Jr. Rangers Learn about Endangered Animals: 9:30 a.m. to noon March 16. New and returning children ages 7-11 are encouraged to attend. Rangers will learn about the threats faced by local species and what the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is doing to help species locally and globally. To register: 653-9345, tina_watson@fws.gov.

— Toddlers and Guardians Free: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 19. Toddlers/preschoolers ages 1-5 and their guardian are free on the third Tuesday of the month March, April and May. Children are developing cognitive skills and being in nature can expose them to sights and sounds that might go unnoticed in their everyday setting. Take children on the wildlife drive, walk a trail, climb a tower, read a nature book and look at wildlife exhibits in the visitor center.

— Tour of the Refuge: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. March 24. Join volunteer Ray Cullom for a tour of the refuge. Find out how the refuge is managed for wildlife, visit different habitats and walk a trail. Meets at the Visitor Center. Tour will also be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 24; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 to 3 p.m. March 31.

The Wildlife Drive is open daily from a half-hour before sunrise to a half-hour after sunset. The Visitor Center is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays, and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekends, beginning March 2.