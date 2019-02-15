Dive in.

1. Blues for the peeps, by the peeps

People’s Blues of Richmond likens themselves to a thunderstorm.

They’re the Jimi Hendrix Experience meets MC5. They take psychedelic blues rock to a higher level with a lyricism rare in their genre.

The band’s 2016 LP “Quit or Die” showcased a travel-hardened band at a crossroads. With drugs taking their inevitable toll on three young men on an endless search for a good time, the trio had a choice to make, and “Quit or Die” is a declaration of their purpose as artists above all else.

People’s Blues of Richmond will groove the crowd at 10 p.m., Friday. Admission is free.

IF YOU GO

226-BREWADDRESS Dogfish Head Brewings & Eats 320 Rehoboth Ave., Rehoboth BeachINFO dogfish.com

2. Winter CAMP concert

The CAMP Rehoboth Chorus will celebrate their 10th anniversary with the concert “Seasons of Love.”

The show will feature a mix of chorus favorites including a Beatles medley, patriotic numbers, rock ‘n’ roll, Broadway, uplifting spirituals and more.

“Season of Love” will begin at 7 p.m., Friday and Saturday; and at 3 p.m., Sunday. Tickets are $25.

IF YOU GO

227-7743ADDRESS Epworth United Methodist Church 19285 Holland Glade Road, Rehoboth BeachWEBSITE camprehoboth.com

3. Getting a touch of Ginger

Ginger doesn’t just relieve a cold. The group also makes you feel better when you’re staring down a boring weekend alone.

The group’s catalog includes favorites like Cheap Trick’s “I Want You to Want Me,” Michael Jackson’s “The Way You Make Me Feel,” Katy Perry’s “Firework,”

Jimmy Eat World’s “The Middle” and Van Morrison’s, “Into the Mystic.”

Ginger will save you from a dull time at 8:30 p.m., Friday. Admission is free at Bethany Blues of Lewes.

IF YOU GO

ADDRESS Bethany Blues of Lewes 18385 Coastal Highway, LewesWEBSITE bethanyblues.com