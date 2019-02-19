The 25th annual Block Kids competition for students in first to sixth grades was sponsored by the Wilmington chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction.

Noah Weston, a fourth-grader from Cedar Lane Elementary in Middletown, won the 25th annual Block Kids competition sponsored by the Wilmington chapter of the National Association of Women in Construction Feb. 2.

Block Kids is a free program for children in first through sixth grades that helps students learn about the construction industry. Using building blocks, string, cardboard, one rock and foil, students are asked to build something related to the construction industry. When they’re finished, students discuss their project with judges, who are local construction business owners, managers, architects and engineers.

Weston built a flying solar-powered aircraft that cleans polluted air as it flies. He also constructed a solar-powered storage shed to house the aircraft.

About 100 students participated in this year’s contest.

“We’d like to thank everyone that has sponsored the event or volunteered their time to make this event the success it’s been over the past 25 years,” said Cheryl Fearn, NAWIC Chapter 96 president.

Gov. John Carney attended to help celebrate the contest’s 25th anniversary.

“A very special thank you to Gov. Carney for taking time out of his busy schedule to present a special proclamation to our chapter and talk to our participants and families about the possibilities of careers in construction,” said Fearn. “Congratulations to all of our winners and best of luck to Noah as his project moves on to the NAWIC Block Kids Regional Competition.”