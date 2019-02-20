“DART To Your Destination, Using the DART Transit APP!” is the theme for DART’s 19th annual Poster Contest, now underway.

Open to sixth- through 12th-grade students, the contest is designed to encourage students to learn more about public transportation and its benefits, as well as the chance to see their artwork featured by DART in various advertisements, promotions and/or displays.

With continuous improvement and growth of transit services statewide, DART uses this opportunity to inform and promote the advantages of using public transit. Posters must be submitted by March 26 to DART Poster Contest, Marketing Department, 119 Lower Beech Street; Wilmington, DE 19805. Prizes and certificates will be provided by DART and its business partners.

Interested schools are being asked to conduct the contest within the appropriate grade levels at the school and forward the entries to DART for judging. Individuals who wish to enter apart from their school may do so as long as they are in sixth through 12th grades.

For contest details and more, call 576-6016 or visit dartfirststate.com.