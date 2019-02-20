Police are reporting the clerk was hit in the head with the cash drawer

For the second time in five days, a clerk in a local 7-Eleven convenience store has been the target of a robbery and assault.

Dover Police Department spokesman Master Cpl. Mark Hoffman said this incident took place at 5:57 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20, at the store at 449 S. New Street.

Police have learned a man came into the store holding a firearm and demanded the clerk on duty put money into a black bookbag.

Before running off, however, the robber hit the clerk in the head with the cash drawer and threatened the clerk as well.

The clerk was not injured, Hoffman said.

The suspect was wearing a black coat, blue jeans, and a light-colored face mask. No other description is available.

On Feb. 15, a man later identified as Kevin Wayman Jr. came into the same 7-Eleven store, went behind the counter and took two cartons of cigarettes. When confronted by the clerk in the parking lot, Wayman allegedly pulled a pocket knife and cut the clerk in the face several times.

Wayman was caught nearby shortly afterward and was ordered held at the Sussex Correctional Institution in Georgetown.

Dover police continue to investigate this latest robbery. Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call them at 736-7130. Tips may be left anonymously.

Tips also may be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at delawarecrimestoppers.com; a cash reward of up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest.