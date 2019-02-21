All-day event at Smyrna High features mini-concerts, art shows, demonstrations, free refreshments, kindergarten registration, essay contest awards, a tribute to the community role model of responsibility and displays by clubs, churches, agencies and schools groups.

One of the largest events in terms of attendance in the Smyrna-Clayton area, “I Love the Smyrna School District Day,” is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 23 at Smyrna High School, 500 Duck Creek Parkway, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

More parking is available at the nearby Smyrna Middle School, 700 Duck Creek Parkway.

The event features mini-concerts, demonstrations, arts and crafts, free refreshments, kindergarten registration and displays and information from schools, community organizations, clubs, churches and government agencies.

At the end of the day, a ceremony will be held honoring the district role model of responsibility and the winners in each grade in the school district responsibility essay contest.

This year’s role model is Trisha Moses, formerly the director of the Smyrna-Clayton Boys and Girls Club, and now the vice president of regional operations for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Delaware.