John Montoro, 25, of Newark was arrested after an investigation revealed he was falsifying business records while employed by Amazon between July 2018 and this month, Middletown police said.

An Amazon employee in Middletown has been charged with stealing more than $100,000 from the company.

On Feb. 15, John Montoro, 25, of Newark was arrested after an investigation and was charged with falsifying business records while employed by Amazon between July 2018 and this month, Middletown police said.

Montoro received $102,322.68 in illegal proceeds, police said.

Additionally, it was discovered he attempted to fraudulently obtain more than an additional $20,000, but was not successful.

Montoro was charged with theft greater than $100,000, attempted theft greater than $1500 and two counts of falsifying business records, police said.

He was arraigned and released on $53,000 unsecured bond while awaiting another court appearance.

Police are asking anyone with additional information in the case is to contact Det. Adam Starrett at Adam.Starrett@CJ.State.DE.US or (302) 376-9950.