At the Rehoboth Beach Film Society

The Rehoboth Beach Film Society’s Cinema Art Theater, 17701 Dartmouth Drive, Lewes, will present “Never Look Away,” a mesmerizing epic of post-World War II Germany, beginning Feb. 22.

Inspired by real events and spanning three eras of German history, “Never Look Away” tells the story of a young art student, Kurt (Tom Schilling) who falls in love with fellow student, Ellie (Paula Beer). Ellie’s father, famous doctor Professor Seeband, is dismayed at his daughter’s choice of boyfriend, and vows to destroy the relationship. What neither of them knows is that their lives are already connected through a terrible crime Seeband committed decades ago.

Showtimes are set for 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 22; and 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 23; 2 p.m. Feb. 24; 2 p.m. Feb. 25; 1 p.m. Feb. 27; and 3 and 7 p.m. Feb. 28. Admission is $8 members, $11 general admission. Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets online. If seats are available, tickets can be purchased at the theater starting 30 minutes prior to each screening.

For more, visit rehobothfilm.com or call 645-9095.