Turned over after elderly caretaker's death in Dover; 36 will be available to adopt.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA, in collaboration with the Delaware Office of Animal Welfare, removed 44 mostly small dogs from a home in Dover on Friday.

The dogs’ elderly primary caregiver passed away earlier in the week and relatives contacted OAW for assistance.

"We are glad that someone reached out to us for assistance, so that we could remove the dogs from an unfortunate situation and work with the Brandywine Valley SPCA to get them into loving homes," said Christina Motoyoshi, Director, Delaware Office of Animal Welfare.

The BVSPCA took 30 of the dogs to their Animal Rescue Center on Shingle Point Road in Georgetown and the remaining 14 to their New Castle campus.

The dogs are mostly small breeds, including chihuahuas, pomeranians and Yorkshire terriers, and range in age from young adults to seniors. They were all in good condition at intake and are being spayed and neutered.

Eight of the dogs will be returned to relatives following surgery, while the remaining 36 will be placed up for adoption. The shelter expects the first dogs to become available for adoption on Tuesday, February 26, at their New Castle and Georgetown campuses, and on Wednesday at their West Chester campus. Any dogs needing more time to adjust or significant medical care will remain as needed.

“We appreciate the next of kin taking a proactive role to ensure the safety and well-being of these dogs,” said Adam Lamb, BVSPCA CEO. “Having the infrastructure we do across the state of Delaware made us uniquely qualified to respond to that request for help.”