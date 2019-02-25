AIDS Delaware announced two grant awards from Gilead and Philly AIDS Thrift in support of its HIV-specific mental health counseling program and food pantry.

Gilead’s $50,000 award supports AIDS Delaware’s newest program, HIV-specific mental health counseling. Begun in 2018, this much-needed offering currently serves 50 Delawareans who are either HIV-positive or affected by HIV/AIDS. This program is unique because it offers home visits to individuals unable to access therapy due to medical or mental health challenges. Licensed Clinical Social Worker Elise Mora, who is an HIV, gender/sexuality and trauma expert, manages this program.

Philly AIDS Thrift donated $10,000 in support of the Jeffrey K. Sharp food pantry. Wanda Jenkins coordinates AIDS Delaware’s statewide food pantry that distributes food and personal care items to Delawareans living with HIV/AIDS. The recipients represent a wide range of ages and ethnicities and are male, female and transgender. For people living with HIV/AIDS, good nutrition is important for the absorption of medications and helps maintain the immune system, a healthy weight and overall good health. These funds allow AIDS Delaware to be a Safe Space for Delawareans living with HIV/AIDS.

For more, call 652-6776 or visit aidsdelaware.org.