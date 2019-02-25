The Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame is seeking nominees to be honored at the 20th Anniversary Celebration in 2019.

Founded in 1999 to commemorate the First State’s aviation achievers, the Hall of Fame is accepting nominations from the general public through March 29. After selection of top nominees by the DAHF board of trustees, the inductees will be celebrated at an Honors Banquet in November at the University of Delaware’s Clayton Hall. To date, 115 individuals have been enshrined, 56 posthumously.

Eligibility includes any aspect of aviation — in the air or on the ground, e.g., aircrew and ground service personnel; design; aerospace manufacturer, maintenance, flight instruction, air traffic control, airport operations, aviation sales, promotion; education; civilian or military.

Selection criteria include contribution(s) to the advancement of aviation in Delaware; achievement in aviation elsewhere bringing singular credit to the First State; and gallantry in aviation by a Delawarean in service to the state and/or nation.

Nominations should be typewritten, single-spaced, two pages or less. Copies of supporting documents, e.g., DD214, awards, citations, news articles, letters of commendation, etc., are welcome. Contact information for both nominator and nominee — including phone, address and email — must be included.

Send nominations by March 29 to the Delaware Aviation Hall of Fame, P.O. Box 4303, Greenville, DE 19807; or to eyedoc42@verizon.net.

For more or to obtain a nomination form, visit dahf.org.