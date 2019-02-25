The Delaware Farm Bureau is looking for photos showcasing agriculture in the First State in categories including fresh food, crops being grown or harvested in the field, animals on the farm, farm family life, people working on a farm or ranch, technology and consumer outreach or a rural scene.

The 2019 Photo Contest is open to entries through Sept. 30.

The contest is for amateur photographers in adult and “budding artist” categories. Note that budding artists must be 17 years or younger and the child of a Delaware Farm Bureau member. Adults do not have to be members to enter but members may submit one photo free. Otherwise, the entry fee is $5 per photo, paid by check or credit card.

Prizes include $150 for first place; $100 for second and $75 for third in adult and youth age groups.

For rules on how to enter, visit defb.org/photo-contest.