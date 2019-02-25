Two new parking options will be available this year for fans visiting Dover International Speedway during its 50th anniversary season, track officials announced Feb. 25.

During the Monster Mile’s two NASCAR tripleheader weekends May 3-5 and Oct. 4-6, these new spots will be available for the guest’s use for three days of racing action for one flat fee in two lots near the FanZone and Monster Monument. The two locations provide a dedicated spot near the free fan activities outside the track and provide easy ingress and egress on race days.

The new tailgating lot features 20 20-foot-wide spots, nearly double the size of a regular spot. Cost is $100 for the spot that is available Friday through Sunday.

The new reserved lot features 45 regular-sized vehicle parking spots in a dedicated area. Cost is $50 for the spot that is available Friday through Sunday.

To reserve a space, visit bit.ly/2Xok81K or call 800-441-7223.

“We’re excited to offer these new options for our fans,” said Dover International Speedway President and CEO Mike Tatoian. “These choices allow fans and their friends to reserve prime spots in advance of race weekend and take comfort in knowing that spot is theirs for all three days.”

The May 3-5 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the “JEGS 200” NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series race on May 3, the NASCAR Xfinity Series Dash 4 Cash race on May 4 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race on May 5.

The Oct. 4-6 NASCAR tripleheader weekend includes the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East race on Oct. 4, the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoff race on Oct. 5 and the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race on Oct. 6. The Oct. 6 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series playoff race will be the 100th NASCAR Cup Series race in track history. Dover International Speedway will be the 10th track in the nation to host 100 NASCAR Cup Series races.

For more, visit doverspeedway.com or call 800-441-7223.