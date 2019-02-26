Police still seeking driver of SUV that struck officer during traffic routine

The Delaware State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that injured a Trooper while he was directing traffic Monday afternoon.

The incident began around 1:48 p.m., Monday, Feb. 25, as the Trooper, an 18-year veteran assigned to Troop 6, was out of his vehicle, manually directing traffic at the intersection of Kirkwood Hwy., and Farrand Dr., due to the lights malfunctioning, police said.

Soon after beginning the traffic detail, the trooper encountered a dark colored SUV, and had an interaction with the driver as the vehicle was stopped. During this interaction the vehicle drove off, dragging the Trooper approximately one tenth of a mile, before he was separated from the vehicle, coming to rest in a grass median on Farrand Dr., at the entrance to Kirkwood Gardens, according to police.

The vehicle then fled the scene without stopping.

The Trooper was transported to the Christiana Hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective H. Carroll of the Troop 2 Major Crimes Unit, by calling 302-365-8467.

Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com