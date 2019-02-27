Daniel Pritchett, a longtime history teacher, will present “Hamilton: The Man and the Musical” at 7 p.m. March 11 at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 425 N. Dupont Highway, Dover.

“Hamilton: The Man And The Musical” is an illustrated talk about the life and times of Alexander Hamilton. The talk will include selections from the soundtrack of the current Broadway musical “Hamilton.”

Pritchett has taught American history for 49 years, including time in the Capital School District, at Delaware State University andat the Osher Lifetime Learning Institute. This is his seventh presentation for the Men of St. Andrew's.

For more, call 736-1617.