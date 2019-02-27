Arrests made, drugs, guns seized in Sussex community.

An ongoing police initiative began on January 28, in response to an increase in gun violence and shooting reports in the area. Coverdale Crossroads is a well-known open-air drug market and had three shooting incidents between January 14 and January 20 of this year.

Delaware State Police, in a collaborative effort with the Sussex Governor’s Task Force, Sussex Drug Unit, Probation and Parole officers and the Special Operations Response Team, made multiple arrests in the Coverdale Crossroads Community area of Bridgeville.

To date, 94 individuals have been arrested, with a total of 60 felony charges, 165 misdemeanor charges, 167 traffic charges and 44 court capiases cleared.

Seven firearms, 40.75 grams of cocaine, 22.86 grams of heroin, 217 grams of marijuana and a variety of other drugs were seized.

According to police, the success of the operation goes beyond proactive crime enforcement. Reducing the gun violence and drug activity positively affects the daily lives of residents living in the Coverdale Crossroads area. Delaware State Police are working proactively with several community groups to improve their quality of life.

The shooting incidents between January 14 and January 20 continue to remain under investigation by the Delaware State Police Major Crimes Unit.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact Det. Simpson at 302-752-3855. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.

