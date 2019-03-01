Posted at 5:30 a.m.; for updates, visit www.schoolclosings.delaware.gov

Caesar Rodney – Two-hour delay

Capital – Two-hour delay for all schools and offices; no AM preschool. Conditions will be reevaluated throughout the early morning and any changes announced by 7:30 a.m.

Early College High School – Opening with a two-hour delay. Students should report to their bus stops two hours after normal time. Students should contact their DSU professors if they will not be able to get to school on their own.

First State Military Academy – Two hour delay; school will be following an A Day schedule.

Lake Forest – Two-hour delay

Polytech – Two-hour delay for all students and staff; essential personnel report as directed.

Providence Creek – Closed.

Other schools may be added to this list.

For updates, visit www.schoolclosings.delaware.gov.