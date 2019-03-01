After initially announcing a two-hour delay, Superintendent Patrik Williams has now announced schools will be closed for students today, Friday, March 1.

UPDATE, March 1 at 7:30 a.m.

Because of snow, Smyrna School District schools are now closed for students today, Friday, March 1, according to Superintendent Patrik Williams.

Initially, schools were going to open two hours late. Williams said the forecast calls for the snow to change to rain, but district officials would continue to monitor the situation.

After examining road conditions, Williams said schools are closed to students.