Steven L. McCormick Jr. allegedly punched his girlfriend and tried to run over two state troopers

Delaware State Police are trying to find Steven L. McCormick Jr., a Salisbury, Md., man accused of hitting his girlfriend and then ramming a police vehicle while making his escape.

DSP spokesman Sgt. Richard Bratz said the incident started Thursday, Feb. 28, on Boyd Drive in Magnolia. McCormick, 22, allegedly had punched his girlfriend several times and stopped her from contacting 911 by damaging her phone.

He then stole a 2010 gray Ford Fusion and drove away.

Later that day, the Fusion was spotted by a trooper at a Bridgeville Walgreens store; Bratz said as the trooper tried to get out of his patrol vehicle, McCormick slammed into the vehicle’s side. The trooper managed to get out of the patrol vehicle and commanded McCormick to stop, but he continued to ram the rear of the stolen vehicle into the side of the patrol vehicle. The trooper sustained minor injuries.

Another trooper arrived on the scene and had gotten out of his patrol vehicle to help when McCormick drove toward him, causing the trooper to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

McCormick drove off and later was spotted on Sussex Highway in the area of Bridgeville Road. A computer check revealed his Maryland driver’s license was suspended.

Warrants are on file charging McCormick with theft of motor a vehicle, malicious interference with emergency communication, offensive touching, two counts of criminal mischief, two counts of reckless endangering, resisting arrest, vehicular assault and driving without a license.

Anyone with information regarding McCormick’s whereabouts is asked to call Troop 4 at 302-752-3806 or 911. Information also may be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333, via the Internet at delawarecrimstoppers.com; a cash reward up to $1,000 is possible for information leading to an arrest. In addition, information may be provided by sending a text to 274637 (CRIMES), starting the message with the keyword “DSP.”