Wanted in connection with burglary

Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating an Ocean View man wanted in connection with a burglary and theft complaint.

Around 9:30 a.m. on February 27, troopers responded to 38,000 block of Martins Way in Ocean View for a burglary complaint. It was reported that the suspect, 50-year-old Brian D. Caldwell, was identified in the residence. He removed keys for a white 2005 Chrysler Sebring and fled the residence with the vehicle in an unknown direction.

Troopers have been unable to locate Caldwell, who has active warrants out of Troop 4 for third-degree burglary, theft where a victim is 62 years of age or older, second-degree conspiracy and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Caldwell, they are asked to contact Troop 4 at 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com.