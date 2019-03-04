The Delaware Cannabis Advocacy Network will host a Citizens’ Cannabis Lobby Day beginning at 10:30 a.m. March 12 at Legislative Hall, 411 Legislative Ave., Dover.

Supporters of cannabis legalization are encouraged to stand in solidarity for sensible cannabis policy. Citizen lobbying is a proven and effective way to convince legislators to act. There are no voter initiatives in Delaware, and the only way to legalize cannabis will be through an act of the legislature.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to contact their senator and/or representative to schedule an appointment for March 12. To find contact information for senators and representatives, visit bit.ly/2C3mKsF, then call to set up an appointment.

For registration and more, visit delawarecannabis.org/lobby.