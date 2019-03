The Delaware Department of Transportation announced that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineer will be performing vibration testing on the cables of the William V. Roth Jr. Bridge, requiring the closure of the southbound left lane on Roth Bridge, Middletown, from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. March 12-14.

Motorists should be aware that bridge personnel and equipment will be operating in close proximity to the travel lanes and anticipate lane shifts.