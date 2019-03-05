Incumbent is being challenged by five other candidates in May 14 election

Six candidates including the incumbent have filed for one seat in the election for the Appoquinimink School District Board of Education Tuesday, May 14.

The five-year term of board member Norman Abrams is finished this year, and he has filed for re-election.

Five other candidates filed by the March 1 deadline:

Laura B. Hummel, Leland R. Kent Sr., Dawn Lentz, George F. Maniatis and Keinna McKnight, according to the New Castle County Department of Elections.

The election May 14 will be held from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the following locations: Bunker Hill Elementary, Olive B. Loss Elementary, Marion Proffitt Training Center (district office in Odessa), Everett Meredith Middle School, Middletown High School, Old State Elementary, Townsend Early Childhood Center and Alfred G. Waters Middle School.

For more information or an absentee ballot, see the website electionsncc.delaware.gov or call the New Castle County Department of Elections, (302) 577-3464.