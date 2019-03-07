Annual art event features hundreds of works of art, on display specific dates throughout March

The 2019 Delaware Fun a Day art expo is coming to Hockessin this week.

Now in its eighth year, the Fun a Day art event that evolved from the Philadelphia Artclash Collective features works by artists who committed to creating a piece of art every day for the month of February.

According to a press release, the resulting pieces create a narrative outlining each artist’s journey throughout the month.

The collected works will be on display at the Center for the Creative Arts and open to the public at select times through March 17.

Works span the gamut from painting and fine art, to photography, embroidery, origami, and even digital media. Delaware Fun-A-Day Art Making challenge and group show welcomes all ages, all skill levels, and all creative mediums, the release states.

Delaware Fun a Day is an all-volunteer, non-formal organization, with all finances covered strictly through donations.

Opening night is Friday, March 8 from 4 to 8 p.m., featuring food (vegan and vegetarian options available), drinks, music, and thousands of works of art.

Additional hours to view the art:

March 9 and 10 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

March 11 to 15, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

March 16 and 17 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Center for Creative Arts is located at 410 Upper Snuff Mill Row, Yorklyn.

For more information, visit delawarefunaday.com.