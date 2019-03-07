Smyrna man charged this week after investigation of knife-point robbery of restaurant delivery driver that happened in January.

Smyrna police detectives arrested a suspect this week in the armed robbery of a restaurant delivery driver that happened in January.

On Jan. 23 at about 8 p.m., Smyrna officers responded to the 400 block of West Mt. Vernon Sreet for a report of an armed robbery.

Police said a delivery driver employed by Pat’s Select had arrived at this location to make a food delivery. The driver was approached by a man wearing a mask and armed with a knife who demanded money and property from him.

After receiving cash, the suspect fled on foot.

In their investigation, detectives identified Joshua Brown, 29, of Smyrna, as the suspect who placed the delivery order and also robbed the driver.

On March 4, Brown was arrested without incident and presented at Justice of the Peace Court 2 by video phone on charges of first-degree robbery, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony and wearing a disguise during the commission of a felony.

Brown was remanded to the custody of the Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $86,000 secured bond while awaiting another court date.