Celebrate Harriet Tubman tomorrow, March 15 and March 30

March 10 is the official day to celebrate Harriet Tubman and her indelible legacy. Throughout the month, Quaker Hill Historic Preservation Foundation is among those who will host innovative programming in her honor:



March 9 - Delaware Historical Society “Singing & Praying Bands of Maryland & Delaware”



March 15 - Appoquinimink Meeting House Annual Open House UGRR spotlight



March 30 - “Harriet Tubman: She Changed the World & So Can You,” Wilmington Quaker Meeting House



Courtesy of sponsors such as Wilmington Flower Market and M&T Bank, Quaker Hill Historic Preservation Foundation is looking forward to hosting youth from Tabernacle Baptist and Hicks Anderson Community Center in the coming weeks. More information: www.quakerhillhistoric.org.

